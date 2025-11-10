Medicare, Medicaid In Reconciliation Balanced Budget Bill

House and Senate conferees in the USA have resolved their differences over cutting Medicaid spending by putting back almost $7 billion into the kitty that is divided among the states; they have also reduced targeted savings to $163.5 billion over seven years. The original Republican plan called for a $182 billion reduction, and the bills that passed in each House last month (Marketletters passim) called for $170 billion. Growth in Medicare spending, which covers 36 million low-income children, elderly, adults and disabled, is cut from 10% to 5.2%. This plan would convert payments into block grants to the states.

Federal entitlements for health care for the poor would be ended and states given more flexibility over how to spend their MediGrant on caring for the needy, poor children, etc. States must cover poor children under age 13, pregnant women in families with incomes at or below the poverty line, and the disabled (though each state can determine its own definition of disabled). States are also obliged to cover childhood immunization and prepregnancy family planning services. Negotiators resolving the differences in the two chambers' bills also created a new $3.5 billion fund to help 15 states deal with the costs of emergency care for illegal aliens for five years.

The Republican balanced budget plan squeezes $270 billion from projected Medicare spending through 2002 by increasing Medicare premiums, cutting payments to hospitals and doctors, and encouraging the elderly to move into managed care programs. Premiums would increase from the current $46.10 a month to $53.70 beginning in January, and rise to $88.90 a month by 2002.