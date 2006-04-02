Medicare Part D enrollment numbers pick up as deadline approaches

About 1.9 million new voluntary enrollees to Medicare prescription drug benefit plans have been recorded by the US federal government, in the past month, bringing the total number up to 7.2 million since the new year. Including previously covered people there are now 27 million US citizens receiving Medicare drug benefits. After May 15, there will be surcharges for late claimants.
However, the good news for the government is tempered by opinion polls showing a decline in support for the program, especially among older people, since it began. Among 50 to 65 year olds, 44% of respondents disapprove of Medicare Part D, with only 40% approving. Despite such figures, Mike Leavitt, the Department of Health and Housing Services Secretary told reporters that he felt the administration was "well on the way" to reaching its goal of 28-30 million people covered during 2006.
According to the DHHS, the largest market segment of Part D enrollees are the 7.6 million pensioners who receive employer-sponsored drug coverage to supplement Medi-care coverage, or who benefit through labor unions.
