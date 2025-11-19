Medicare Preservation Act: Current Proposals

If the Medicare reform proposal passes into law, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services will have to hold a national health fair next October to help sell the elderly on the new MedicarePlus plans, observers comment.
To see which plan they prefer, 37 million US seniors or disabled beneficiaries would be able to move between regular Medicare and the new private health plans as often as they wished, until the end of 1997. Approximately three million seniors are already enrolled in medicare health maintenance organizations.
The major provisions of the Medicare Preservation Act of 1995, as it currently stands, are:
