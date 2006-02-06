Medicare problems could continue in Feb

February in the USA could be the scene of the same problems afflicting older people who attempt to renew prescriptions. It appears that many pharmacies that had difficulties coping with patient details that were not registered on January 1, will experience the same problem again from February 1.

The USA's Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt said that the new Medicare D program was experiencing fewer "bumps" as January progressed, however, he warned that problems for users could start afresh next month. "We anticipate that there will be problems on February 1 with people who enrolled or switched their plans late in the month," Mr Leavitt told a press conference this week. He added that senior citizens wishing to avoid this problem in future should attempt to register or change providers at the beginning of the month.