Medication: when is the risk appropriate?

Recent media reports have focused on the adverse drug reactions seen in some commonly-prescribed arthritis drugs (Marketletters passim). While these are important findings, the issue comes down to an evaluation of whether the benefits of the medication outweigh the potential harm. To make an informed decision, a discussion of individual risk versus relative risk is salient, says an article published by myDNA media, available at: mydna.com/resources/news/200501/editorial_20050107_risk.html

In discussions of the risk of ADRs, the media typically only reports data relating to relative risk and omits information on individual risk, but a cogent discussion of medications must always include both, says Bill Rice, president and chief medical officer at myDNA Media.