Medicines Australia welcomes govt boost

Medicines Australia, the drug industry trade association, has welcomed the "important" announcement in the national budget of an A$435.8 million ($359.8 million) grant for medical research. Other elements of the budget also met with the group's approval, including the expansion of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme to include new drugs.
Ian Chalmers, Medicines Australia's chief executive, said that "the collaborative development of the cervical cancer vaccine by former Australian of the Year, Professor Ian Frazer, and the pharmaceutical industry is an example of the benefits, both social and economic, that come from funding medical research."
Funds approved for four or five years
