Sunday 27 April 2025

Medicines Australia welcomes govt boost

13 May 2007

Medicines Australia, the drug industry trade association, has welcomed the "important" announcement in the national budget of an A$435.8 million ($359.8 million) grant for medical research. Other elements of the budget also met with the group's approval, including the expansion of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme to include new drugs.

Ian Chalmers, Medicines Australia's chief executive, said that "the collaborative development of the cervical cancer vaccine by former Australian of the Year, Professor Ian Frazer, and the pharmaceutical industry is an example of the benefits, both social and economic, that come from funding medical research."

Funds approved for four or five years

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 25
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 25
27 April 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen announces $900 million production investment
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA nod for Bayer’s Beyonttra for ATTR-CM
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
New medicines recommended for approval by CHMP in April 2025
26 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie arrows upwards on upgraded earnings estimate
25 April 2025
Biotechnology
New EC nod for J&J’s Tremfya
25 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
Guardant Health and Pfizer team up
25 April 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze