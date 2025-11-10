Medicines' Contribution To Japanese health Care

Pharmaceuticals' share of Japan's health cost growth fell from about 50% in the early 1960s to under 5% in the late 1980s, notes The Contribution of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Japan, a new study from the Boston Consulting group, sponsored by 68 companies within the Pharmaceutical research & Manufacturers of America, the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and the European Business Council Pharmaceutical Committee in Japan (Marketletter September 11).

Japan spends 6.8 trillion yen ($68 billion) a year on medicines, under 1.5% of Gross Domestic Product, says the study. Total drug spending averages 55,000 yen per person each year, just over 4 million yen in a lifetime. Assuming that drugs have contributed to 50% of the 20-year improvement in life expectancy since 1947, the cost for every year of life saved is about 200,000 yen, notably less than even the narrow economic value generated by a person of productive age.

Pharmaceuticals played a major role in the near-eradication of the top 10 killer diseases of the 1950s, the study notes. While the aggregate value of these savings cannot be estimated, drugs' cost-effectiveness compared to previous treatments can be highlighted by the following examples: