Medicines' Contribution To Japanese health Care

Pharmaceuticals' share of Japan's health cost growth fell from about 50% in the early 1960s to under 5% in the late 1980s, notes The Contribution of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Japan, a new study from the Boston Consulting group, sponsored by 68 companies within the Pharmaceutical research & Manufacturers of America, the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and the European Business Council Pharmaceutical Committee in Japan (Marketletter September 11).
Japan spends 6.8 trillion yen ($68 billion) a year on medicines, under 1.5% of Gross Domestic Product, says the study. Total drug spending averages 55,000 yen per person each year, just over 4 million yen in a lifetime. Assuming that drugs have contributed to 50% of the 20-year improvement in life expectancy since 1947, the cost for every year of life saved is about 200,000 yen, notably less than even the narrow economic value generated by a person of productive age.
Pharmaceuticals played a major role in the near-eradication of the top 10 killer diseases of the 1950s, the study notes. While the aggregate value of these savings cannot be estimated, drugs' cost-effectiveness compared to previous treatments can be highlighted by the following examples:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze