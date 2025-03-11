Tuesday 11 March 2025

A biotech company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) is a biotech and life sciences company dedicated to advancing novel and disruptive therapeutics through accelerated clinical development programs. The company is focused on non-invasive treatments for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin, aiming to provide first-in-class and best-in-class therapies.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Medicus Pharma is actively conducting clinical trials across multiple regions, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s lead investigational product, D-MNA, is being evaluated in Phase II trials (SKNJCT-003) in the U.S. as of Q1 2024, and a newly launched clinical study (SKNJCT-004) in the UAE, involving major medical institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, and American Hospital of Dubai.

Medicus making its move with basal cell carcinoma candidate
6 March 2025
