Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) is a biotech and life sciences company dedicated to advancing novel and disruptive therapeutics through accelerated clinical development programs. The company is focused on non-invasive treatments for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin, aiming to provide first-in-class and best-in-class therapies.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Medicus Pharma is actively conducting clinical trials across multiple regions, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s lead investigational product, D-MNA, is being evaluated in Phase II trials (SKNJCT-003) in the U.S. as of Q1 2024, and a newly launched clinical study (SKNJCT-004) in the UAE, involving major medical institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, and American Hospital of Dubai.