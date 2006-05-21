Medigene in profit

German biotechnology firm Medigene has tipped into profit in the first quarter of 2006 and has reported sales of 6.5 million euros ($8.3 million), up from 3.8 million euros in the like 2005 period. Operating loss fell 93% to 100,000 euros, while net profits rose to 100,000 euros. The results have been improved through the commercialization of the firm's polyphenon E-Salt to treat genital warts. Sales of the cancer drug Eligard (leuprolide) generated milestone payments and turnover worth 2.5 million euros, up 100% year-on-year.
