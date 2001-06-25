MediGene starts Ph I/II trial of melanoma vaccine

MediGene of Germany has started a Phase I/II trial of a gene-basedvaccine against melanoma, developed in tandem with Aventis. The therapeutic vaccine is based on gene transfer using adeno-associated viruses, and the start of the trial triggers a 2 million Deutschemark ($880,000) payment from partner Aventis.
MediGene's technology involves excision of the tumor, harvesting of cells and their modification with immune-activating genes, followed by their reinfusion into the patient.
