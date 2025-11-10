MedImmune And BioTransplant Link Up On Organ Rejection Drugs

US biotechnology firms MedImmune and BioTransplant have forged an alliance to develop new drugs to treat and prevent organ rejection.

The two companies will initially work on developing products based on MedImmune's anti-T cell receptor antibody T10B9 (MEDI-500) and BioTransplant's anti-CD2 antibody BTI-322. BTI-322 is already being tested in BioTransplant's AlloMune and XenoMune program's (Marketletter October 16), and has successfully passed through Phase I testing, with evidence of reduced side effects compared with the currently-marketed antibody product Orthoclone (OKT3). The two companies plan to evaluate the antibody's activity in preventing organ rejection in a Phase II trial. MEDI-500 has already passed through Phase I and Phase II testing as a treatment for rejection.

In March, a Phase III trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease in bone marrow transplant patients was initiated, and MedImmune also plans to test the drug in a Phase III trial in kidney transplant patients in 1996. The two firms believe the antibodies will be complementary in action, and hope to demonstrate synergistic activity.