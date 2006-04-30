MedImmune enters drug accord with Elusys

US drugmaker MedImmune has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Elusys Therapeutics, for selected undisclosed infectious disease targets.

Under the terms of the deal, MedImmune will develop and seek to commercialize new therapies targeting the disease by combining its expertise in monoclonal antibodies with Elusys' proprietary Heteropolymer antibodies.

In return, Elusys will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestone fees and royalties on any future marketed products. MedImmune Ventures, a wholly-owned venture capital subsidiary of MedImmune, will also make an equity investment in Elusys.