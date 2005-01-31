MedImmune files IND for combination vacc

MedImmune has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval to move its respiratory syncytial virus and parainfluenza virus type-3 vaccine into Phase I clinical trials. The IND is centered on data from preclinical studies indicating that the combination vaccine elicited protective immune responses to RSV and PIV-3, two leading causes of pediatric respiratory disease.

"With more than 125,000 children hospitalized with RSV-related complications each year and thousands of children impacted by croup, the development of a safe and effective vaccine will be a significant public health milestone," noted Richard Spaete, a senior research director at the firm.