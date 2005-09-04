MedImmune licenses Staph MAbs from GSK

US drugmaker MedImmune has licensed worldwide development rights from UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline to certain antistaphylococcal monoclonal antibodies. The program includes BSYX-A110, which is in Phase II for the prevention of serious bloodstream infections caused by the pathogen in low-birthweight infants. MedImmune will be responsible for future R&D with the agent and any resulting second-generation MAbs, as well as all further sales and marketing activities worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, it will pay GSK an upfront fee upon signing, as well as potential milestone payments and royalties on future marketed products. The US firm has also assumed responsibility for possible milestone and royalty payment obligations to Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA-headquartered antibiotics developer Biosynexus, from which GSK originally licensed the antibody and related rights in 2002. As part of the deal, Biosynexus may continue to influence R&D activities for the program.
