MedImmune posts 15% rise in sales

US drugmaker MedImmune has posted fourth-quarter 2004 results that topped expectations. The firm said that product sales for the three months increased 15.0% to $458.0 million. Revenue growth was driven by a 13% rise in global sales of Synagis (palivizumab) to $404.0 million and $21.0 million from FluMist (influenza virus vaccine live, intranasal). Turnover of Ethyol (amifostine), the company's first oncology product, was $22.0 million compared to $29.0 million in the 2003 fourth quarter. Total revenues for the 2004 fourth quarter increased 14% to $466.0 million.

Net earnings for the reporting quarter were $51.0 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $77.0 million, or $0.30 a share, in the like 2003 period.