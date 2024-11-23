MedImmune's MEDI-493 "Safe" In Ph I

- MedImmune's humanized monoclonal antibody MEDI-493, in development forthe treatment of respiratory syncytial virus disease in children, has been found to be safe and well-tolerated in 38 healthy adult volunteers. No significant immune responses against the antibody were seen, with monthly dosing supported by the results. Data from subsequent trials will be released over the next months.
