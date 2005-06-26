MedImmune's new flu vacc performs well

US drugmaker MedImmune says that the primary objective of a Phase III trial assessing the immunogenicity of two different formulations of its live, attenuated intranasal influenza vaccine has been met.
According to the firm, preliminary results indicate that the currently-approved frozen formulation FluMist and the investigational, next-generation, refrigerator-stable version, CAIV-T (cold adapted influenza vaccine, trivalent), induced similar immune responses.
"Completing this Phase III study is the key step in our plan to seek US regulatory approval for CAIV-T in healthy individuals five-49 years of age and replace the frozen formulation of FluMist in the marketplace," noted chief medical officer Edward Connor. "Additional studies are ongoing to assess CAIV-T compared to the injectable flu vaccine in children from six months to five years of age," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze