MedImmune's new flu vacc performs well

US drugmaker MedImmune says that the primary objective of a Phase III trial assessing the immunogenicity of two different formulations of its live, attenuated intranasal influenza vaccine has been met.

According to the firm, preliminary results indicate that the currently-approved frozen formulation FluMist and the investigational, next-generation, refrigerator-stable version, CAIV-T (cold adapted influenza vaccine, trivalent), induced similar immune responses.

"Completing this Phase III study is the key step in our plan to seek US regulatory approval for CAIV-T in healthy individuals five-49 years of age and replace the frozen formulation of FluMist in the marketplace," noted chief medical officer Edward Connor. "Additional studies are ongoing to assess CAIV-T compared to the injectable flu vaccine in children from six months to five years of age," he added.