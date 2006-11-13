MedImmune sells CytoGam to ZLB Behring

MedImmune of the USA has announced its intent to sell CytoGam (cytomegalovirus immune globulin intravenous (human)) to ZLB Behring, a part of the Australian CSL group. Under the terms of a definitive agreement, ZLB Behring will make a one-time upfront payment of $50.0 million plus equipment and inventory payments, for full worldwide rights to CytoGam. Furthermore, an additional $70.0 million may be paid to MedImmune on the achievement of certain cumulative net sales milestones.

CytoGam is an intravenous immune globulin enriched in antibodies against cytomegalovirus and is used to prevent CMV disease associated with transplantation of the kidney, lung, liver, pancreas and heart.

"CytoGam was the first product commercialized by MedImmune beginning in 1992. It has been an important product for transplant patients as well as for the development of our company. However, CytoGam no longer fits into our core areas of focus," said David Mott, the US firm's chief executive.