MedImmune signs deal with Avalon

USA-based groups MedImmune and Avalon Pharmaceuticals have entered a collaboration centered on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapeutic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory disease.
Avalon will utilize its drug-discovery engine, AvalonRx, to identify lead compounds, while MedImmune is responsible for preclinical and clinical testing of any resulting product candidates, as well as for future development, sales and marketing activities.
The terms of the deal state that Avalon will receive an upfront fee, R&D support, milestone payments and sales-based royalties on any future products. In addition, MedImmune has gained the option to initiate two additional small-molecule drug-discovery collaborations with Avalon under similar terms. Financial details were not disclosed.
