MedImmune to regain Synagis promotion rights from Abbott

US drugmaker MedImmune has amended its domestic co-promotion agreement with health care group Abbott Laboratories for Synagis (palivizumab), the former's first-generation monoclonal antibody directed against respiratory syncytial virus. The latter will continue to co-promote Synagis through June 30, 2006, after which time MedImmune will take full responsibility for product sales in this market.

Commenting on the move, David Mott, MedImmune's chief executive said that the firm plans to expand its 300-person pediatric sales organization by approximately 125 professionals in advance of the 2006/2007 RSV season to replace Abbott's co-promotion efforts. He added: "this expansion will provide us with strategic and operational advantages as we prepare for the continued growth of the pediatric infectious disease component of our business. Key opportunities in this area include: the potential launch of CAIV-T, our next-generation intranasal influenza vaccine, in the fall of 2007; the potential fall 2008 launch of Numax (motivizumab), our next- generation anti-RSV antibody; and the recently-announced anti-staphylococcal antibody program currently in Phase II development."

MedImmune is confident of the benefits of the deal and, as a result, has increased its 2007 earnings target to approximately $1.15 per share, excluding stock option expense.