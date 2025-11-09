MedImmune: virus technology rights

- US company MedImmune has obtained a license to the exclusive worldwide rights on human papillomavirus vaccine technology developed at the University of Rochester, USA. Meantime, the company says it will publish an article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, December edition, which shows that complete protection from warts and tumors was achieved in dogs after immunization with a virus-like particle formulation of canine oral papillomavirus.
