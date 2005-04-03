Medtronics' Activa approved as alternative to surgery in OCD

Minneapolis, USA-headquartered medical device company Medtronics has been granted a Humanitarian Use Device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for Activa, its proprietary implanted deep brain stimulation device for the treatment of intractable obsessive compulsive disorder.
According to the company, OCD affects about 3.3 million adults in the USA. Those who fail to respond to standard treatments such as pharmacotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy for more than five years may become candidates for anterior capsulotomy, an irreversible form of neurosurgery. This subset now falls within the new HUD designation for DBS. According to Medtronics, this FDA designation may make the use of Medtronic's DBS therapy possible among patients with this disorder under a Humanitarian Device Exemption.
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