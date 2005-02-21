Medtronics and Alnylam announce RNAi collaboration

US-headquartered medical technology major Medtronic and RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, will collaborate to pursue potential neurodegenerative disorder therapies.
The alliance will focus on the development of new drug device combinations delivering RNAi gene silencing therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, after successful completion of a joint development program and a decision to initiate product development, Alnylam would be responsible for the discovery and early development of candidate RNAi therapeutics, while Medtronic is responsible for late-stage development and commercialization of any products that result. Medtronic aims to adapt or develop medical devices to deliver the candidate RNAi therapeutics to targeted locations in the nervous system.
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