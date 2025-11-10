Meetings In London This Month

A workshop on Reaching or Preaching: Marketing Healthcare to men will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on July 11. Contact TMG Conferences: +44 1235 555770; FAX: +44 1235 554691;

- EMEA: Putting Principles Into Practice will be discussed at an information day organized by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations, in conjunction with the European Commission and the European medicines Evaluation Agency, on July 13, at Cabot Hall, Cabot Wharf, London E14. Details from the EFPIA Secretariat in Brussels, phone: + 32 2 640 6815; fax: +32 2 647 6049;

- Understanding, Applying and Not Misusing Mathematical and Statistical Techniques used in Clinical Trials - July 13 at the Radisson SAS Portman Hotel, W1. Contact Henry Stewart Conference Studies, phone: +44 171 404 3040; fax: +44 171 404 2081;