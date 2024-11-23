Megabios And Glaxo Wellcome Begin Ph I/II Trial Of GR213487B

- Megabios and Glaxo Wellcome are to initiate a Phase I/II clinicaltrial of GR213487B, their gene-based therapy for cystic fibrosis. The product uses a non-viral delivery system to deliver the CFTR gene to the lungs. The companies believe that this gene will produce functional CFTR protein, and so reduce the progression of the disease. GR213487B will be administered intranasally in patients with CF.
