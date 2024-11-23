Megabios Reveals Third Partner

- Megabios has revealed the identity of its third corporate partner,forecast in the Marketletter last month (see May 26 issue). Eli Lilly will develop a single gene-based solid tumor therapeutic, based on Megabios' lipid-based direct injection vehicle, in return for global commercialization rights. Lilly will make an equity investment in Megabios, fund research for up to four years, and milestone payments, while Megabios will share responsibility with Lilly for preclinical development of the gene therapeutic.
