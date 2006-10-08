Memory Pharma gets milestone from Amgen

New Jersey-based Memory Pharmaceuticals says that it has achieved a $2.0 million milestone related to its PDE10 collaboration with fellow US firm Amgen, a strategic alliance entered into in October 2005 focused on the development of PDE10 inhibitors as potential treatments for certain neurological and psychiatric disorders. This was triggered by preclinical work on PDE10 inhibitors, which satisfied a set of criteria that was pre-defined by Amgen.

Separately, Memory Pharmaceuticals said that Amgen will increase its research funding commitment for the second year of the PDE10 collaboration. Under the terms of the collaboration, Amgen committed $3.3 million in research funding over the first 12 months and is increasing its commitment for the second year to $3.9 million.