Menarini Files In EU For Dexketoprofen

- Menarini of Italy has submitted an application to market itssingle-isomer, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory dexketoprofen trometamol across the European Union. The drug, which offers a rapid onset of action, is already on the market in Spain, under the brand name Enantyum. Spain is acting as the reference member state for the first time in the history of the decentralized procedure.
