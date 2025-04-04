Menarini Revamp Plan Problems Sorted

Leading Italian-owned drugmaker Menarini has faced serious problems ingetting a major company restructuring plan off the ground in the face of intense union opposition.
Menarini wants to reorganize its diagnostics activities concentrated in the province of Pisa and to close its Florence Guidotto plant there. Its main plant in Florence is to specialize in the production of beta lactam antibiotics. However, negotiations with the unions had been underway for months without agreement until the Tuscan regional authorities intervened as mediators. An agreement has now been reached which will safeguard job levels within the group while at the same time enabling Menarini to effectively relaunch the company with sales of some 1,860 billion lire ($1.14 billion) and a 7% share of the national pharmaceutical market.
Company president Alberto Aleotti said the accord marked an important phase both in terms of the reorganization and the recognition given by the regional authority to Menarini's role in the regional and national economy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze