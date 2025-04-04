Menarini Revamp Plan Problems Sorted

Leading Italian-owned drugmaker Menarini has faced serious problems ingetting a major company restructuring plan off the ground in the face of intense union opposition.

Menarini wants to reorganize its diagnostics activities concentrated in the province of Pisa and to close its Florence Guidotto plant there. Its main plant in Florence is to specialize in the production of beta lactam antibiotics. However, negotiations with the unions had been underway for months without agreement until the Tuscan regional authorities intervened as mediators. An agreement has now been reached which will safeguard job levels within the group while at the same time enabling Menarini to effectively relaunch the company with sales of some 1,860 billion lire ($1.14 billion) and a 7% share of the national pharmaceutical market.

Company president Alberto Aleotti said the accord marked an important phase both in terms of the reorganization and the recognition given by the regional authority to Menarini's role in the regional and national economy.