Meningitis In Spain Prompts Vaccine Approvals

- An outbreak of meningitis in Spain has provoked the Ministry ofHealth to approve "as a matter of urgency" two vaccines to fight the illness. SmithKline Beecham has been granted approval to market its meningitis vaccine Mencevax AC, and has indicated that the product will be available from the middle of April, reports the Spanish newspaper, Cinco Dias. The other vaccine to be granted approval is manufactured by Pasteur Merieux, which is owned by the French group Rhone-Poulenc.