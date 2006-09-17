MEPS call for action on counterfeit drugs

In a statement recalling previous initiatives and declarations on fake drugs, the European Parliament says that it has adopted a non-binding resolution calling on the creation of an international convention to fight counterfeiting of medicines. The European Union is urged to play a key role in the creation of a specific criminal offense of counterfeiting in the legislation of every country.
At present, there are no EU anti-counterfeit measures specifically for medicines in place, although the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) supports anti-counterfeiting activities in cooperation with the Commission and national medicines agencies, comments EurActiv, an EU information service.
The resolution, which was adopted by a show of hands earlier this month regrets that the "EU became involved at a late stage in the international fight against counterfeiting when more open borders and new technologies (Internet) were likely to exacerbate the problem of piracy." It therefore urges a strengthening of the regulatory and quality-control capacity for medicinal products and medical equipment put on the market in countries with inadequate resources (developing countries) and to improve access to affordable medicines.
