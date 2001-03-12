Merck: bigger price cuts for Africa than Brazil

Merck & Co has said it will offer new price discounts for its HIV/AIDSdrugs to all countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, and also other poor countries, such as Nepal.
However, while discounted prices will be offered to Brazil, these will not be as deep, says the company, noting the country's higher per capita income levels and much lower prevalence rates of the disease.
