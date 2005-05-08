Merck & Co CEO quits; replaced by production chief Richard Clark

Despite protestations to the contrary, Merck & Co's president and chief executive, Raymond Gilmartin, has quit. Mr Gilmartin's tenure of the post has been put into question ever since the market withdrawal of the firm's COX-2 inhibitor drug Vioxx (rofecoxib) last fall (Marketletters passim), a move that sent the firm's share price plunging and has put the whole drug category into the limelight.
As a result, Richard Clark has been elected CEO and president, as well as a member of the Merck board, effective immediately (May 5). Mr Clark is currently president of the company's manufacturing division and previously served as chairman and CEO of Medco Health Solutions.
The Merck board also announced that Lawrence Bossidy, former chairman and CEO of Honeywell International, will serve as chairman of its newly-structured executive committee, which will work closely with Mr Clark to provide support and continuity as he assumes his new duties. This committee is expected to be in place for one to two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze