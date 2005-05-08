Merck & Co CEO quits; replaced by production chief Richard Clark

Despite protestations to the contrary, Merck & Co's president and chief executive, Raymond Gilmartin, has quit. Mr Gilmartin's tenure of the post has been put into question ever since the market withdrawal of the firm's COX-2 inhibitor drug Vioxx (rofecoxib) last fall (Marketletters passim), a move that sent the firm's share price plunging and has put the whole drug category into the limelight.

As a result, Richard Clark has been elected CEO and president, as well as a member of the Merck board, effective immediately (May 5). Mr Clark is currently president of the company's manufacturing division and previously served as chairman and CEO of Medco Health Solutions.

The Merck board also announced that Lawrence Bossidy, former chairman and CEO of Honeywell International, will serve as chairman of its newly-structured executive committee, which will work closely with Mr Clark to provide support and continuity as he assumes his new duties. This committee is expected to be in place for one to two years.