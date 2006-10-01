Merck & Co cleared in 10th Vioxx suit

Merck & Co has been cleared of responsiblity in the 10th law suit seeking damages from the US drug major for cardiovascular complications allegedly caused by its withdrawn painkiller Vioxx (rofecoxib). A New Orleans federal court ruled in Merck's favor in the case of 56-year old Robert Smith who blamed the firm for a heart attack he suffered in February 2003, which was after Merck had updated its warning label for the drug.
