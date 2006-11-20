Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck & Co completes response to FDA's questions on Arcoxia, but narrows the scope of indications

20 November 2006

US drug major Merck & Co has submitted a response to the approvable letters on the New Drug Applications for its painkiller Arcoxia (etoricoxib) issued by the Food and Drug Administration and, according to the agency's guildelines, expects a decision by the end of April 2007. Arcoxia belongs to the same class of painkillers as Merck's former blockbuster Vioxx (rofecoxib), which it withdrew in September 2004 after cardiovascular events were linked to its use (Marketletters passim).

The drug's approval has been delayed for several years in the wake of concerns about the coxibs and the New Jersey-based firm has cut back on the indications it is applying for. The company is initially seeking to clear Arcoxia only for the symptomatic treatment of osteoarthritis in 30mg and 60mg daily doses, as well as continuing its efforts in other indications. Previous applications sought for other uses, including the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

The original NDA was submitted in December 2003 and a separate related application to add a 30mg dose of Arcoxia was submitted in April 2004. The agent has been under review by the FDA as an investigational selective COX-2 inhibitor since the original NDA was submitted in December 2003, despite being currently available in 62 countries in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the Middle East and northern Africa.

