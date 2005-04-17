Merck & Co dumps Karo Bio alliance candidate

Swedish biotechnology company Karo Bio AB says that US drug firm Merck & Co is discontinuing development of a clinical-stage candidate discovered under an alliance between the groups, initially formed in 1997 to develop new estrogen receptor-based therapies, following adverse results in ongoing animal studies.
The compound represents the most advanced in the collaboration, and its entry into clinical trials triggered a milestone payment to Karo Bio earlier this year (Marketletter January 31).
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