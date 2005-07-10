Merck & Co fails to delay first Vioxx trial

A judge in the US state of Texas has turned down a request by Merck & Co to postpone the first wrongful-death trial to be brought relating to the firm's withdrawn COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib).

Merck had asked for a two-month delay to the case brought by the family of a Texas man, Robert Ernst, pointing to the publicity given to another suit, filed June 30 by the state Attorney General, Greg Abbott, which claims that the firm had misrepresented and falsely touted the drug's safety and is seeking damages. The timing of the state law suit was "hardly a coincidence" and had effectively eliminated any possibility that the firm could receive a fair trial, Merck told the court. "It is vital for the interests of justice that the first Vioxx trial be conducted in a fair and deliberate proceeding, untainted by the prejudicial atmosphere Merck's litigation opponents seem intent on creating," said the company's motion.