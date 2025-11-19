MERCK & CO FIGHTS BACK OVER LESCOL

Merck & Co has apparently decided not to take Sandoz' decision to release its HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor Lescol (fluvastatin) at a price undercutting the market lying down. Merck has released a statement pointing out that its drug for hypercholesterolemia, Mevacor (lovastatin), has significant differences to Lescol.

The statement says that Mevacor has been shown to affect the course of atherosclerosis while Lescol has not, with therapy slowing the progression of the disease and in some cases, causing regression of coronary atherosclerosis. A spokesman for Sandoz replied that this effect was shown only five years after Mevacor's introduction, and added that trials are now being conducted on Lescol and its effect on the disease.

Merck goes on to say that the drug produces reductions in LDL-cholesterol of up to 42% at the maximum dose, while Lescol produces reductions of only up to 24%. At its press conference to announce Lescol's launch, Sandoz said that most people only use Mevacor at the lower end of the dosing range, where Lescol's efficacy is most effective. The statement also says that Mevacor produces a much broader dosing range than Lescol, with a 20mg to 80mg a day range in single or divided doses, allowing doctors much greater flexibility in meeting patients' needs. For Lescol, the dosing range is 20mg to 40mg a day in a single dose.