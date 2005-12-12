Merck & Co files BLA for Gardasil with US FDA

US drug major Merck & Co has submitted a Biologics License Application for its investigational cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil (quadrivalent human papillomavirus types 6, 11, 16, 18, recombinant vaccine) to the Food and Drug Administration.
In Europe, the vaccine will be licensed and marketed by Sanofi Pasteur MSD, which plans to file the agent with the European Medicines Agency before the end of 2005. Merck also plans to file for its approval in Australia in December with applications filed in other countries beginning in early 2006.
Merck is seeking a priority review of the drug, which would oblige the FDA to reach a decision within six months of the submission. Despite the news, shares in the company fell $0.11 to $29.86 on the morning of the announcement, December 5.
