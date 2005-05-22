Merck & Co HIV/AIDS accord with China

Merck & Co is to provide $30.0 million over the next five years to the Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Cooperative Project, a public-private partnership which it has set up with the People's Republic of China for HIV/ AIDS prevention, treatment and care in the country. The program will commence in third-quarter 2005, in Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan Province.
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