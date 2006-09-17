Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck & Co internal investigation finds it acted responsibly in developing Vioxx

17 September 2006

A 20-month independent investigation into the actions of US drug major Merck & Co's senior management in the development, testing and marketing of its COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib) concluded that its staff acted responsibly. The drug was withdrawn in September 2004 after it was found to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, and is still the subject of around 14,200 law suits claiming damage and alleging that the company knew about the risks of the drug but continued selling it regardless (Marketletters passim).

The 1,700-page report by John Martin, a former federal judge and now with the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton (which reportedly cost Merck $21.0 million), contained some minor criticism but concluded that Merck's management had "acted with integrity and had legitimate reasons for making the decision that it made, in light of the knowledge available at the time."

The Martin Report addresses four broad categories of conduct that have given rise to allegations against the company: Merck's alleged knowledge of cardiovascular risks of Vioxx before US Food and Drug Administration approval; the firm's scientific response to cardiovascular data from the VIGOR trial; its marketing efforts; and its analysis and reporting of cardiovascular data arising from the APPROVe trial. The report is accompanied by a set of 20 appendices that provide a detailed review of the evidence relating to development, testing and marketing of Vioxx.

