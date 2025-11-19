MERCK & Co LAUNCHES CARE NETWORK

Merck & Co is to begin phase two of its national pharmacy coordinated care network, which will support community pharmacists and compensate them for improved patient monitoring and counselling, which the company says is an important step towards reducing overall health care costs.

Pharmacies taking part in the program will have access to purchasing programs designed to help them compete in the changing marketplace, the firm said. The generic purchasing plan will give participating pharmacies a 10%-20% saving over existing generic purchasing programs. Merck also said that a single- source brand purchasing program will be announced later in the year.

The second part of the program includes: