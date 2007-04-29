Merck & Co launches Januvia in UK

Merck, Sharpe & Dohme, the UK subsidiary of US drug major Merck & Co, has launched its antidiabetic Januvia (sitagliptin) in its home territory. The drug, an oral dipeptidyl peptidase-4 designed to lower blood glucose levels, is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus as an addition to metformin or a thiazolidinedione, when either therapy plus diet and exercise fails to achieve results. The product is currently under regulatory review in the USA.