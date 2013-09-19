Merck & Co layoffs

In what is clearly another sign of the difficult times that Big Pharma is experiencing, US drug maor Merck & Co has anounced it is reducing its US sales force by 1,200 posts, or around 15% of its medical reps. The company noted that it is seeing an "unexpected delay" in new product approvals, having achieved eight successful launches since 2006, so "accelerating its restructuring plans."
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