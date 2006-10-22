Merck & Co/Lundbeck delay gabodaxol filing

US drug major Merck & Co and Denmark's H Lundbeck AS have delayed their submission of a New Drug Application for gaboxadol with the US Food and Drug Administration from the first quarter to the middle of 2007. Despite the news, shares in Merck rose $0.12 to $42.88 on the day of the announcement, October 13.

The delay in the NDA submission for the novel investigational drug, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of insomnia, results from slower than anticipated enrollment in ongoing Phase III trials.

In February 2004, the companies agreed to collaborate on the development and commercialization of the Lundbeck-originated drug in the USA. Later that year, they extended the deal to include Japan, so that, on approval, the companies plan to co-promote gaboxadol in that country, with Lundbeck to receive an undisclosed share of all Japanese revenues.