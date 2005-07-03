Merck & Co/Lundbeck's gaboxadol sees good Ph II data

The USA's Merck & Co and Danish drugmaker Lundbeck AS have presented strong Phase II results for their co-developed gaboxadol, an investigational compound in Phase III evaluations for the treatment of insomnia, and the first selective extrasynaptic GABA-A agonist, a novel class of sleep agents.

The data, which were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, held in Colorado, USA, demonstrated significant improvement over placebo in several study endpoints for both sleep initiation and maintenance in patients with primary insomnia. A 15mg dose was also found to significantly increase the amount of slow wave sleep that patients experienced.