Merck & Co Moves Into French Generics Battle

The French subsidiary of Merck and Co of the USA, Merck Sharp and Dohme-Chibret, has launched its first generic drug products on the French market, which is estimated to be worth some 850 million French francs ($167.4 million) annually.

The company's French unit has launched fenofibrate-MSD, a copy of an anticholesterol product marketed by the French family-owned pharmaceutical company, Fournier, based in Dijon, under the brand name Lipanthyl, at a price 50% below that of the original. Fournier's sales of Lipanthyl, calculated at wholesale prices and before tax, are estimated at about 670 million francs for 1995.

Fournier "Not Overly Concerned" Bernard Majoie, director general of Fournier, said he is not overly concerned even if sales of the product in France come to represent a little less than a quarter of total sales. He added that an improved form of Lipanthyl (comicronized; Marketletters passim) has been developed and is being marketed, and that patients will find it effective whatever their regime of food consumption. This new product is patented until 2007.