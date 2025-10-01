Merck & Co Ranked No One For Clinical Trials

A survey in the USA of around 200 clinical research centers, physicians and other health professionals has rated Merck & Co as the best pharmaceutical company to work with when conducting clinical trials of investigational new drugs.
The researchers rated Merck "best" in three major categories: management of the clinical trial process, quality of staff and the level of support provided to research centers during the clinical research phase.
The survey, conducted by CenterWatch, a trade publication that focuses on the clinical trials industry, evaluated companies in 23 performance categories. Merck rates as one of the top-performing companies in 18 of the 23 categories. Research centers also gave high marks to Glaxo Wellcome and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze