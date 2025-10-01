Wednesday 1 October 2025

Merck & Co Ranked No One For Clinical Trials

23 December 1996

A survey in the USA of around 200 clinical research centers, physicians and other health professionals has rated Merck & Co as the best pharmaceutical company to work with when conducting clinical trials of investigational new drugs.

The researchers rated Merck "best" in three major categories: management of the clinical trial process, quality of staff and the level of support provided to research centers during the clinical research phase.

The survey, conducted by CenterWatch, a trade publication that focuses on the clinical trials industry, evaluated companies in 23 performance categories. Merck rates as one of the top-performing companies in 18 of the 23 categories. Research centers also gave high marks to Glaxo Wellcome and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

