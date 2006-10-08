Merck & Co's MK-0518 significantly reduces viral load

US drug major Merck & Co says that greater antiretroviral suppression was maintained after 24 weeks of therapy with MK-0518, an investigational oral HIV integrase inhibitor in combination with optimized background therapy versus placebo plus OBT in HIV-infected patients who failed antiretroviral therapy and who were resistant to drugs in all three classes of oral ARVs. The data was presented at a late-breaking session at the American Society for Microbiology's 46th annual International Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in San Francisco, USA.

Interim results from this ongoing Phase II study also showed that MK-0518, dosed at 200mg, 400mg or 600mg orally twice-daily in combination with OBT, was generally well-tolerated in these patients (n=179). This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled study also found that 57%-67% of patients on MK-0518 in combination with OBT achieved HIV RNA viral load reduction below 50 copies/mL across all doses vs only 14% of those on placebo plus OBT. In addition, 70%-73% of the MK-0518 combination patients achieved HIV RNA viral load reduction below 400 copies/mL for all doses studied vs only 16% of those on placebo plus OBT.