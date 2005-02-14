Merck & Co says "no bankruptcy" and "no major merger"

Raymond Gilmartin, chief executive of US drug giant Merck & Co, which is going through some major problems following the market withdrawal last September of its blockbuster pain and arthritis drug Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim), said in an interview with MarketWatch that the company is "absolutely not" going bankrupt, and added that "anyone who looks at the strength of our balance sheet and our cash flow will see that."

The company reported a modest 1.8% increase in fourth-quarter 2004 sales at $5.7 billion but with net income down 21.1% to $1.01 billion (Marketletter January 31), but is facing law suit and legal charges which analysts have estimated at the double-digit billion-dollar level.